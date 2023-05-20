Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Shares of GSM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.65. 930,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $8.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 60.74%. The firm had revenue of $448.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.