Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
Ferroglobe Stock Performance
Shares of GSM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.65. 930,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $8.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
