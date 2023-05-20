Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNY) Trading 17.5% Higher

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.94. 951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59.

Further Reading

