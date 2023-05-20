Financial Comparison: MediaAlpha (MAX) and Its Peers

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) is one of 190 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare MediaAlpha to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MediaAlpha and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $459.07 million -$57.67 million -4.70 MediaAlpha Competitors $7.68 billion $76.52 million -9.53

MediaAlpha’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 0 2 3 0 2.60 MediaAlpha Competitors 790 4793 10176 259 2.62

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MediaAlpha and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

MediaAlpha currently has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 151.12%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.79%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha’s peers have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -14.22% N/A -19.40% MediaAlpha Competitors -39.64% -166.51% -5.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MediaAlpha peers beat MediaAlpha on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

