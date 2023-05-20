Financial Insights Inc. Acquires 2,249 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,622,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,882,000 after purchasing an additional 482,717 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,087,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,981,000 after purchasing an additional 141,691 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.48. 6,338,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,923,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

