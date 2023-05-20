Financial Insights Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Financial Insights Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.00. 287,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,740. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

