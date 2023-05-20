Financial Insights Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,266,000 after buying an additional 214,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,792,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,448,000 after buying an additional 204,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,995,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,307,000 after buying an additional 63,551 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.64. 1,183,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.40 and a 200-day moving average of $190.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

