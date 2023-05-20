Financial Insights Inc. Has $510,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,624 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after buying an additional 990,861 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $93.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,404,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,089. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.83. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

