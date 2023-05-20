Financial Insights Inc. Has $9.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Insights Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.6% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,726,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,397,197. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

