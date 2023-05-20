Financial Insights Inc. Increases Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ICF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,784 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

