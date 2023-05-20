Financial Insights Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allie Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 63,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.40. 4,803,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642,771. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.60.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

