Financial Survey: Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) & HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW)

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.6% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Borr Drilling and HighPeak Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borr Drilling 0 1 3 0 2.75 HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Borr Drilling presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.80%. Given Borr Drilling’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Borr Drilling is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

This table compares Borr Drilling and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borr Drilling -65.98% -18.95% -5.20% HighPeak Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Borr Drilling and HighPeak Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borr Drilling $443.80 million 2.50 -$292.80 million ($1.83) -3.97 HighPeak Energy $887.25 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

HighPeak Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Borr Drilling.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal. The company was founded by Tor Olav Trøim on August 8, 2016 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

