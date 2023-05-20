First Capital Realty (FCR.UN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First Capital Realty (TSE: FCR.UN):

5/4/2023 – First Capital Realty had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

5/4/2023 – First Capital Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2023 – First Capital Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2023 – First Capital Realty had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

4/18/2023 – First Capital Realty was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$18.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of FCR.UN stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$14.92. 145,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,410. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. First Capital Realty Inc has a 52-week low of C$14.08 and a 52-week high of C$18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.20.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

