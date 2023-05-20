First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FCBC stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.26. 39,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,161. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $486.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at First Community Bankshares

In related news, Director Richard Scott Johnson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,829.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

