First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
First Community Bankshares Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of FCBC stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.26. 39,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,161. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $486.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.53.
Insider Transactions at First Community Bankshares
In related news, Director Richard Scott Johnson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,829.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bankshares
First Community Bankshares Company Profile
First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Community Bankshares (FCBC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.