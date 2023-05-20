First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Jonathan R. Scott Sells 23,250 Shares of Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 23,250 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $536,377.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 954,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,024,236.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 68.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,643,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 422,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Featured Stories

