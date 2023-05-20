First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 3.0 %

FIBK traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.85. 564,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,977. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 62,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $1,435,484.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,376,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,833,952.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 481,000 shares of company stock worth $14,734,022. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.