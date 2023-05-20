First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth $52,000.

FDL stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

