FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FSV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.20.
FirstService Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of FSV traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.66. 55,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,108. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FirstService has a 52 week low of $112.44 and a 52 week high of $151.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 125.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 264.9% in the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 36.0% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.
FirstService Company Profile
FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FirstService (FSV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.