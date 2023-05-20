FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FSV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.20.

Shares of FSV traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.66. 55,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,108. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FirstService has a 52 week low of $112.44 and a 52 week high of $151.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.17.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 125.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 264.9% in the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 36.0% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

