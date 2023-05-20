Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Trimmed by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,416 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 3.4% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 8,689.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,050 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.54. 3,224,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,891. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,745. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

