Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 60,793 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,250,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 36,133 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 92,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.