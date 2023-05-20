Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. Flexsteel Industries has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $91.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,380,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

