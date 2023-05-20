Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 9.9 %

NYSE FLO opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $30.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,836,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after purchasing an additional 143,658 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,028,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,571,000 after purchasing an additional 138,681 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

