Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.086-5.141 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FLO. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Down 9.9 %

FLO opened at $25.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.