Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Flushing Financial from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
Flushing Financial Stock Down 4.0 %
Flushing Financial stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.76. 199,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $317.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.64. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $23.44.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.
