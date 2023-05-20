Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Flushing Financial from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial Stock Down 4.0 %

Flushing Financial stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.76. 199,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $317.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.64. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $23.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flushing Financial

In other news, Director Louis C. Grassi acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,932.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Louis C. Grassi acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,932.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $139,080.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,231.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.