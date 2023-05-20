Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMXGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FMX. HSBC raised their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.87.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $99.99 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day moving average is $86.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.59). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,619,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,202,000 after purchasing an additional 178,520 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 32.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 79.5% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

