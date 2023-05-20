Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Shares Up 2.3%

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 199 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 197.50 ($2.47). 510,231 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 147,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193 ($2.42).

Fonix Mobile Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £197.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2,487.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 200.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 206.96.

Fonix Mobile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.36 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Fonix Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,750.00%.

Fonix Mobile Company Profile

Fonix Mobile Plc provides mobile payments and messaging, and managed services for media, charity, gaming, ticketing, mobility, and other digital service businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers carrier and SMS billing, and voice services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

