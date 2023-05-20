Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FLGet Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of down 6.5-8.0% yr/yr to ~$8.05-8.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.36 billion.

Foot Locker Stock Down 27.2 %

NYSE FL opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,257 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

