FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FORM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

FORM traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 232,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,467. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.84. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $42.24. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.15 and a beta of 1.24.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 469.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 2,305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

