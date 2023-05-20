Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Raised by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 117.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,001 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,816,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $69.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.46.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,297 shares of company stock worth $8,800,269. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

