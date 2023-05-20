Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

