FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Director Acquires $30,000.00 in Stock

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) Director Nigris Felan Jose De bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,739 shares in the company, valued at $146,217. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

RAIL stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.09.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts predict that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 1,210.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,128,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 249,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

Further Reading

