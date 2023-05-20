Frontier Investment (FICV) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) is one of 711 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Frontier Investment to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
35.5% of Frontier Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Frontier Investment and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Frontier Investment
|N/A
|$6.51 million
|60.65
|Frontier Investment Competitors
|$1.39 billion
|$30.82 million
|-5.81
Volatility & Risk
Frontier Investment has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Investment’s peers have a beta of 0.04, meaning that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Frontier Investment and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Frontier Investment
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Frontier Investment Competitors
|114
|591
|880
|15
|2.50
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 312.27%. Given Frontier Investment’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Frontier Investment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Frontier Investment
|N/A
|-43.31%
|2.17%
|Frontier Investment Competitors
|-58.78%
|-66.95%
|-1.84%
Summary
Frontier Investment peers beat Frontier Investment on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
Frontier Investment Company Profile
Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia. Frontier Investment Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
