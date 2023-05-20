FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XSEP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 559,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after buying an additional 457,621 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,793,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,824,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,964,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,643,000.

XSEP stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

