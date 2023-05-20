FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 1.9 %

FCN opened at $182.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.28. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $140.09 and a twelve month high of $205.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $806.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.44 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total value of $66,781.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $2,696,997.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,481 shares in the company, valued at $95,194,419.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,187 shares of company stock worth $12,795,055 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after purchasing an additional 723,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth about $44,979,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 431,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,465,000 after purchasing an additional 206,326 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth about $37,642,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 281,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,592,000 after purchasing an additional 176,769 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

