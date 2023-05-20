FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.84

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.84 and traded as high as $58.67. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $58.48, with a volume of 10,817 shares changing hands.

FUJIFILM Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.94.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Healthcare and Materials Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, and instant photo systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.