Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,350 by Analysts at Barclays

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 1,620 ($20.29) to GBX 1,350 ($16.91) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FUTR has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a sell rating and a GBX 1,153 ($14.44) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,780 ($22.30) price target on shares of Future in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,510 ($31.44) price target on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Future has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,788.80 ($22.41).

Shares of LON FUTR traded up GBX 16 ($0.20) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 896 ($11.22). The stock had a trading volume of 758,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,452. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 896.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,093.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,306.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 851 ($10.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,062 ($25.83).

In other news, insider Jon Steinberg bought 90,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.10) per share, for a total transaction of £802,866.62 ($1,005,720.43). 7.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

