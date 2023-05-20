Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Up 6.4 %

Galectin Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. 41,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,941. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.