Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.60.
Gamida Cell Stock Down 1.9 %
GMDA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. 1,874,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,847,523. The company has a market cap of $152.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.66.
About Gamida Cell
Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.
