Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.60.

GMDA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. 1,874,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,847,523. The company has a market cap of $152.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 539.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.

