Geegoopuzzle Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $834.96 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $834.96 million and $1.26 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for $5.57 or 0.00020577 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.56033146 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,000,796.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

