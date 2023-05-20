General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,875 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after buying an additional 4,251,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 21,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,352,000 after buying an additional 2,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,915,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,024,000 after buying an additional 1,976,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after buying an additional 1,814,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $32.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

