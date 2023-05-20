Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Genie Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of GNE opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $404.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.43. Genie Energy has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $16.86.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 51.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy

Genie Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The Genie Retail Energy segment supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers. The Genie Renewables segment includes Genie Solar, CityCom Solar, Prism Solar Technologies, and Diversegy LLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.