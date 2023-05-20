Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Genie Energy Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of GNE opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $404.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.43. Genie Energy has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $16.86.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 51.66%.
Genie Energy Company Profile
Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The Genie Retail Energy segment supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers. The Genie Renewables segment includes Genie Solar, CityCom Solar, Prism Solar Technologies, and Diversegy LLC.
