GensoKishi Metaverse Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $10.98 million and $1.60 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,582,179 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

