Gerald L. Morgan Sells 2,500 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.62. 1,181,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,693. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $116.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.64 and a 200 day moving average of $102.56.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 677.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 420,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,399,000 after purchasing an additional 366,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,400,000 after purchasing an additional 55,505 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

