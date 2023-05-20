Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GTY. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:GTY opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.88 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $695,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

(Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Featured Stories

