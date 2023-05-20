GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) is Norwood Investment Partners LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Norwood Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,173 shares during the quarter. GFL Environmental makes up 13.2% of Norwood Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Norwood Investment Partners LP’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $14,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GFL. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 219,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.1 %

GFL Environmental stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.25. 1,821,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -3.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GFL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

