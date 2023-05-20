GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

