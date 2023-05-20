Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 31st

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -571.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $37.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOD shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Insider Activity at Gladstone Commercial

In other Gladstone Commercial news, President Arthur S. Cooper acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at $41,997.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Arthur S. Cooper purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,437.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,850 shares of company stock worth $79,348 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after buying an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 39,359 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 634.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 117,681 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations.

Featured Articles

