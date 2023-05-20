Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 94.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.10. 68,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,609. The company has a market capitalization of $440.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.43. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Gladstone Investment

GAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,721.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 495.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 407,451 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,248,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 38,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.