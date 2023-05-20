Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CEO Thomas William Burns Sells 11,662 Shares

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $701,702.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,552,353.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas William Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $222,277.04.

Glaukos Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.67. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Glaukos by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter worth $346,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 16.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter worth $3,237,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 34.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,402,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,648,000 after purchasing an additional 358,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Articles

