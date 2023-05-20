Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Trading Up 0.1%

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 10.05 and last traded at 10.02. Approximately 11,772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 35,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.01.

Global Dividend Growth Split Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of 10.21 and a 200-day moving average of 10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.64.

About Global Dividend Growth Split

(Get Rating)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.