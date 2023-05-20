Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Global Partners Stock Down 4.5 %
GLP stock opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. Global Partners has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $39.24.
Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 47.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.
About Global Partners
Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.
