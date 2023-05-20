Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

GLP stock opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. Global Partners has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $39.24.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 47.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 39,872 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,255,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

